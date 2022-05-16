Bowling Green's Graham Hightower took first place in the Bluegrass Golf Tour's Combo Regional No. 4 in the boys' 15-18 division this past weekend.
Hightower shot a combined 7-over par 150 in tournaments at Boots Randolph Golf Club on Saturday in Cadiz and at Rolling Hills Golf Course in Russellville on Sunday.
Rockfield's Braydon Bond tied for second in the boys' 15-18 division with a 10-over 153, while Bowling Green's Landon Meisel was fifth (15-over 158).
Bowling Green's Adrian Bewley won the boys' 11-12 (9-hole) division with a two day total of 5-over 77.
Scottsville's Barton Rutledge took second in the boys' 12-14 division with a combined 26-over 169, while Scottsville's Peyton West was fourth (51-over 194).
Russellville's Abby-Grace Forbes finished second in the girls' 15-18 division with a 24-over 167.
On Sunday at Rolling Hills, Forbes won the girls' 15-18 division with a 10-over 82. Bowling Green's Sydney McClanahan was second with an 11-over 83, Auburn's Emma Fitgerald finished sixth (30-over 102) and Bowling Green's Jenna Reneau was seventh (55-over 127).
Bowling Green's Stella Forney won the girls' 14 and under division with a 27-over 99, with Bowling Green's Elsie Espinola finishing second (30-over 102).
Johnny Brown of Bowling Green won the boys' 13-18 (9-hole) division with a 7-over 43, with Bowling Green's Ryan Loiars finishing second (8-over 44).
Bowling Green's Adrian Bewley won the boys' 11-12 (9-hole) division with a 4-over 40, while Bowling Green's Riley Miller won the girls' 12 and under (9-hole) division with a 25-over 61.
In the boys' 15-18 division, Hightower finished second with a 3-over 75, five strokes behind winner Seth Moore of Beaver Dam. Meisel and Bond tied for third with 5-over 77s. Bowling Green's Clayton Daniels and Glasgow's Bo Shelton tied for fifth with 8-over 80s, Bowling Green's Brennen Smith tied for seventh with a 9-over 81 and Bowling Green's Logan Ballard tied for 11th with a 10-over 82.
Other area competitors in the boys' 15-18 division were Bowling Green's Ty Wilson (13th, 84), Bowling Green's Dalton Hogan (14th, 85), Bowling Green's Jake Russell (tied for 15th, 86), Bowling Green's Ethan Hill (tied for 15th, 86), Woodburn's Tanner Robinson (tied for 15th, 86), Auburn's Braden Engler (tied for 15th, 86), Bowling Green's Miles Deaton (20th, 89), Bowling Green's Connor Baer (tied for 21st, 91), Bowling Green's Zach Buchanan (tied for 21st, 91) and Russellville's Karson Rodgers (23rd, 102).
Scottsville's Barton Rutledge took second in the boys' 12-14 division with 12-over 84. Scottsville's Peyton West ws fourth with a 95, and Bowling Green's Eli Wade tied for sixth with a 98.
Franklin's Krish Kumar finished second in the boys' 10 and under (9-hole) division with an 11-over 47.