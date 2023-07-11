Bowling Green’s Johnny Brown finished in a three-way tie for first place in the boys’ 12-14 age division in a Bluegrass Golf Tour Junior Series event held Tuesday at Park Mammoth Golf Course in Park City.
Brown fired a 9-over par 79 to finish tied atop the leaderboard alongside Hanson’s Treyson Raymer and Elizabethtown’s Jack Blankenship. Glasgow’s Micah Page tied for sixth with an 85, Glasgow’s Ezra Page was eighth with an 86, Russellville’s Davis Switzer finished 10th with a 92 and Glasgow’s Landon Griffin was 11th with a 106.
Bowling Green’s Sydney McClanahan and Caroline Childers tied for second in the girls’ 15-18 division after both carded 7-over 77, four shots behind Monticello’s Kelsay Collins.
Bowling Green’s Stella Forney was fourth with a 77 and Russellville’s Abby-Grace Forbes finished fifth with an 83.
Other area players in the girls’ 15-18 division were Scottsville’s Lucy Zalla (seventh, 86), Bowling Green’s Briley Choate (eighth, 89), Bowling Green’s Maddie Green (tied for ninth, 93), Franklin’s Chloe Chaney (11th, 95), Auburn’s Emma Fitzgerald (13th, 99) and Bowling Green’s Jenna Reneau (16th, 108).
Bowling Green’s Miles Deaton took third in the boys’ 15-18 division after shooting an even-par 70, two shots back of Bardstown’s Ben Logsdon. Bowling Green’s Jake Russell tied for fourth with a 71, Scottsville’s Barton Rutledge and Eli Stamper tied for seventh after both shot 72, and Bowling Green’s Ben Davenport and Ryan Loiars tied for ninth after each carded a 73.
Also in the boys’ 15-18 division, Glasgow’s Jase Cook was 11th with a 74, while Glasgow’s Harrison Belcher and Bo Shelton tied for 16th after shooting 78.
Alvaton’s Connor Baer (tied for 18th, 80), Franklin’s Dylan Fiveash (tied for 18th, 80), Franklin’s Alan Johnson (20th, 81), Scottsville’s Evan Brown (23rd, 85), Franklin’s Dai’Shaun Flippin (tied for 24th, 86), Auburn’s Braden Engler (tied for 24th, 86), Russellville’s Karson Rodgers (tied for 26th, 87), Bowling Green’s Brady Patterson (tied for 26th, 87), Glasgow’s Preston Gaunce (28th, 88), Scottsville’s Blayne Moore (29th, 90) and Bowling Green’s Brady Hightower (31st, 97) also played in the event.
Bowling Green’s Mary Douglas Childers and Scottsville’s Ella Anderson tied for first-place honors in the girls’ 14 and under division after both shot 18-over 88. Bowling Green’s Riley Miller (111) was third.
Glasgow’s J.P. Ross won the boys’ 11-12 (9-hole) division by two strokes with a 15-over 50. Bowling Green’s Luke McClanahan was next with a 52, followed by Glasgow’s Asher Hughes (54) and Webb Dickinson (55), Scottsville’s Lincoln Zalla (56) and Glasgow’s Wyatt Morgan (62).
