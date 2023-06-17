YOUTH GOLF BG's Johnny Brown wins GO Junior Golf Series event Daily News Jeff Nations Author twitter Author email Jun 17, 2023 52 min ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Click here to sign up to receive each day's headlines via email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Bowling Green's Johnny Brown earned a two-stroke victory in the boys' 13-15 age division at Friday's GO Junior Golf Series event held at Madisonville Country Club.Brown carded a 6-over par 77 to pick up the two-shot win. Morgantown's Jonah Swift finished 10th in the boys' 16-18 division after carding an 88. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Go Junior Golf Series Madisonville Country Club Johnny Brown Jeff Nations Bowling Green Daily News Sports Editor Author twitter Author email Follow Jeff Nations Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Recommended for you