YOUTH GOLF

BG's Johnny Brown wins GO Series event at The Pearl Club

Daily News

Jeff Nations

Jun 27, 2023

Bowling Green's Johnny Brown claimed a one-stroke victory in the boys' 13-15 age division at Monday's GO Junior Golf Series tournament at The Pearl Club in Owensboro.

Brown finished with an 11-over par 83 to claim the one-stroke win.

In the boys' 16-18 division, Bowling Green's Logan Ballard finished fifth with an 11-over 83.

Bowling Green's Macauley McElroy shot a 40 to finish fifth in the girls' 9-10 (6-hole) division.

In the boys' 9-10 (6-hole division), Bowling Green's Carver Perry finished sixth with a 34.