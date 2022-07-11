Bowling Green's Ryan Loiars prevailed in a playoff to win the boys' 13-15 (9-hole) age division at Monday's GO Junior Golf Series Northern Championship held at Owensboro Country Club.
Loiars finished with a 39 along with Lewisport's Jacob Schultz and won the playoff. Loiars finished the season as the first flight runner-up.
Ainslee Cruce of Bowling Green shot a 7-over par 79 to win the girls' 16-18 division by two strokes. Russellville's Abby-Grace Forbes took second with an 81 and finished as the tour runner-up.
In the boys' 8 and under division, Bowling Green's Carver Perry finished second with a 12 and ended the season taking third place in the first flight.
Bowling Green's Elsie Espinola finished third in the 13-15 division after shooting a 91. Espinola ended the season as the division's first flight runner-up.
Johnny Brown of Bowling Green tied for fourth in the boys' 13-15 division after carding an 87, completing the season as the division's first flight winner.
Morgantown's Andrew Gill tied for eighth in the boys' 16-18 division after tallying an 86. Morgantown's Drew Daugherty shot an 89 and finished as the division's second flight runner-up, and Morgantown's Jonah Swift shot a 90 and finished as the third flight runner-up.
Also in the boys' 16-18 division, Morgantown's Adam Rogers shot a 93 and finished in third place in the fourth flight, and Morgantown's Brady Jones shot a 117.