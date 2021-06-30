Bowling Green's Maxwell Bewley won a playoff against Brennen Smith after both shot 39s in the boys' 16-18 division in Tuesday's Go Junior Golf Series event at Rolling Hills Golf Course in Russellville.
The division was shortened to nine holes due to inclement weather.
Russellville's Elijah Forbes was one shot back with a 40, followed by a trio of Morgantown golfers – Jonah Swift (43), Andrew Gill (44) and Adam Rogers (44). Bowling Green's Ethan Hill and Morgantown's Drew Daugherty both shot 45s, and Bowling Green's Carson Gammons tallied a 48.
In the the girls' 13-15 division, Russellville's Abby-Grace Forbes cared an 84 for a 13-shot win.
Russellville's Emma Fitzgerald tallied an eight-shot win in the girls' 13-15 (9-hole) division with a 42. Bowling Green's Stella Forney was next with a 50, followed by Sydney Hill (52), Jenna Reneau (56) and Lillie Wallace (72).
Bowling Green's Adrian Bewley shot a 40 for a two-stroke win in the boys' 11-12 (9-hole) division. Bowling Green's Davis Gary (56) and Rudy Pardue (57) also competed in the event.
Bowling Green's Carver Perry won the boys' 8 and under (3-holed) division by a stroke after carding a 12. Bowling Green's Eli Schardein (24) also played Tuesday.
In the boys' 13-15 (9-hole) division, Bowling Green's Ryan Loiars finished second with a 45 and Gavin Grinstead was third with a 47.
Bowling Green's Ella Street Schardein lost a playoff to Hopkinsville's Emma Flynn after both carded 38s in the girls' 9-10 (6-hole) division.
Rockfield's Braydon Bond fired a 44 and Bowling Green's Brett Hazelip finished with a 45 in the boys' 13-15 division (shortened to nine holes).