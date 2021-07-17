Bowling Green's Sydney McClanahan claimed a two-stroke victory in the girls' 15-18 division in Thursday's Bluegrass Golf Tour Junior Series event at Indian Hills Country Club.
McClanahan fired a 9-over par 80 to claim the victory. Bowling Green's Emma Harmon finished two strokes back to capture runner-up honors, while Woodburn's Conleigh Wilson (85), Bowling Green's Ainslee Cruce (86) and Glasgow's Bailey Birdsell (93) rounded out the top five.
Russellville's Abby-Grace Forbes (94), Bowling Green's Hallie Jo Simpson (97), Glasgow's Graycen Flatt (99) and Bowling Green's Kami Vonnahme (110) also competed in the event.
Bowling Green's Caroline Childers and Alvaton's Alex Luttrell tied for first in the girls' 14 and under division after each shot a 26-over 97. Bowling Green's Jenna Harston (106) and Scottsville's Ella Anderson (107) finished third and fourth, respectively.
Glasgow's Bo Shelton tied Greensburg's Ayden Olson for first in the boys' 12-14 division after each shot 6-over 77. Scottsville's Eli Stamper (83) was third and Bowling Green's Miles Deaton (89) finished fourth.
Bowling Green's Ryan Loiars and Will Isaac each shot 14-over 50 to win the boys' 13-18 (9-hole division), with Bowling Green's Ryan Sullivan (60) taking third.
In the boys' 10 and under (9-hole) division, Bowling Green's Adrian Bewley claimed an 11-stroke victory after shooting a 1-over 37. Bowling Green's John Miller Wade (48) was the runner-up.
Bowling Green's Mallory Bray won the girls' 13-18 (9-hole) division with a 28-over 64.
Glasgow's Jase Cook tied for third in the boys' 15-18 division with a 13-over 84. Scottsville's Peyton Cline was fifth with an 86, Bowling Green's Logan Ballard was sixth with an 88 and Rockfield's Braydon Bond and Bowling Green's Max Bewley tied for seventh with 90s.
Bowling Green's Brennen Smith (91) and Ethan Hill (93), Glasgow's Branson Bartley (95) and Rockfield's Josh Kelley (100) also took part in the tournament.
In the boys' 11-12 (9-hole) division, Bowling Green's Eli Wade was second with a 9-over 45.
Bowling Green's Mary Douglas Childers was second in the girls' 12 and under (9-hole) division after shooting a 24-over 60.