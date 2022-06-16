Sydney McClanahan of Bowling Green shot a 1-over par 73 to tie Owensboro's Macey Brown for first-place honors in the girls' 15-18 age division at Thursday's Bluegrass Golf Tour Junior Series event at CrossWinds Golf Course.
Bowling Green's Ainslee Cruce (fourth, 82), Macy Meisel (fifth, 90), Hallie Jo Simpson (sixth, 97), Maddie Green (seventh, 104) and Jenna Reneau (eighth, 119) also competed in the division.
Glasgow's Harrison Belcher shot an 8-over 80 to claim a two-stroke win in the boys' 12-14 division. Bowling Green's Johnny Brown (82) was second, while Bowling Green's Eli Wade and Scottsville's Barton Rutledge tied for fourth with 88s. Other area players competing were Franklin's Dai'Shaun Flippin (sixth, 93), Scottsville's Peyton West (seventh, 96), Bowling Green's Keegan Unick (eighth, 102) and Franklin's Alan Johnson (ninth, 107).
Scottsville's Lucy Zalla won the girls' 14-and-under division with a 19-over 90. Bowling Green's Elsie Espinola and Franklin's Chloe Chaney tied for second with 92s, and Scottsville's Ella Anderson was fourth with a 101.
Bowling Green's Ryan Loiars won the boys' 13-18 (9-hole) division by 16 strokes with a 4-over 40, while Bowling Green's Adrian Bewley took first-place honors in the boys' 11-12 (9-hole) division by five strokes with a five-over 41.
In the boys' 15-18 division, Glasgow's Bo Shelton tied for second with a 3-over 75, two shots back of winner Harrison Sallee of Calhoun. Bowling Green's Ian Geoghegan was fourth with a 76, and three players – Bowling Green's Landon Meisel and Dalton Hogan, and Scottsville's Rafe Blankenship – tied for fifth with 79s.
Also in the 15-18 division, Bowling Green's Graham Hightower and Glasgow's Jase Cook tied for eighth with 80s, Bowling Green's Layton Richey and Ty Wilson tied with Scottsville's Eli Stamper for 10th with 81s, Bowling Green's Miles Deaton was 13th with an 84 and Glasgow's Branson Bartley tied for 14th with an 86. Other area players competing were Woodburn's Tanner Robinson (17th, 94), Bowling Green's Connor Baer (18th, 95) and Bowling Green's Wick Dotson (19th, 97).
Bowling Green's Mallory Bray took second in the girls' 13-18 (9-hole) division with a 26-over 62.