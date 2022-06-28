COMMUNITY GOLF BG's Morgan wins division at GO Junior Golf Series event Daily News Jun 28, 2022 1 hr ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Click here to sign up to receive each day's headlines via email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Bowling Green's Ellie Morgan tallied a 17-stroke victory in the girls' 11-12 (9-hole) division in Monday's GO Junior Golf Series event at the Pearl Club at the Summit in Owensboro.Morgan shot a 54 for the win. In the boys' 16-18 division, Morgantown's Drew Daugherty and Jonah Swift tied for sixth after each shooting 11-over par 83.Morgantown's Kenneth Clark tied for seventh in the boys' 13-15 (9-hole) division after carding a 52. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Ellie Morgan Go Junior Golf Series The Pearl Club At The Summit Recommended for you