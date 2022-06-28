Bowling Green's Ellie Morgan tallied a 17-stroke victory in the girls' 11-12 (9-hole) division in Monday's GO Junior Golf Series event at the Pearl Club at the Summit in Owensboro.

Morgan shot a 54 for the win.

In the boys' 16-18 division, Morgantown's Drew Daugherty and Jonah Swift tied for sixth after each shooting 11-over par 83.

Morgantown's Kenneth Clark tied for seventh in the boys' 13-15 (9-hole) division after carding a 52.