Bowling Green's Charlie Reber fired a 1-over par 73 to win the boys' 15-18 division by five strokes Saturday in the Bluegrass Golf Tour Jr. Series event at Rolling Hills Golf Course in Russellville.
Scottsville's Rafe Blankenship and Bowling Green's Mason Williams tied for second at 6-over 78. Bowling Green's Max Bewley tied for fourth (8-over 80), Clayton Daniels and Graham Hightower tied for seventh (10-over 82), Landon Meisel was ninth (12-over 84) and Brennan Smith rounded out the top 10 (13-over 88).
Bowling Green's Ainslee Cruce won the girls' 15-18 division with a 13-over 85, while Bowling Green's Sydney McClanahan was first in the girls' 14 & under with a 4-over 76.
Glasgow's Bo Shelton topped the field in the boys' 12-14 division with a 2-over 74, Bowling Green's Ryan Sullivan was first in the boys' 13-18 (9-hole) division with a 22-over 58, and Bowling Green's Adrian Bewley won the boys' 10 & under (9-hole) competition with a 1-under 35.