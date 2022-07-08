Bowling Green's Charlie Reber fired an even-par 71 to win a Bluegrass Golf Tour Junior Series event at Kenny Perry's Country Creek Golf Course on Thursday in Franklin.
Reber won the boys' 15-18 age division by a stroke, with Scottsville's Rafe Blankenship taking runner-up honors with a 1-over par 72.
Glasgow's Branson Bartley tied for fifth with a 78, Scottsville's Eli Stamper was seventh with an 81, Bowling Green's Brett Hazelip tied for eighth with an 82 and Bowling Green's Miles Deaton and Ty Wilson tied for 10th with 85s.
Other area competitors were Bowling Green's Wick Dotson (tied for 14th, 92) and Russellville's Karson Rogers (16th, 95).
In the girls' 15-18 division, Bowling Green's Jenna Harston and Russellville's Abby-Grace Forbes tied for first-place honors after both shot 7-over 43s. Auburn's Emma Fitzgerald and Bowling Green's Hallie Jo Simpson tied for third with 44s, Bowling Green's Caroline Childers and Maddie Green tied for sixth with 45s, and Bowling Green's Emily Franklin was eighth with a 62.
Bowling Green's Mary Douglas Childers won the girls' 14 and under division by two strokes with a 6-over 42. Franklin's Chloe Chaney was second with a 44, followed by Bowling Green's Amy Tomblinson (46) and Scottsville's Ella Anderson (46).
Franklin's Krish Kumar won the boys' 10 and under (9-hole) division by three strokes with a 4-over 44, with Bowling Green's Nicholas Morris (43) finishing second.
In the girls' 12 and under (9-hole) division, Glasgow's Chloe Witcher and Bowling Green's Riley Miller tied for first with 12-over 48s.
Bowling Green's Rowdy Harris took first-place honors in the boys' 11-12 (9-hole) division with a 2-over 38.
In the boys' 12-14 division, Bowling Green's Johnny Brown was third with an 80, Franklin's Alan Johnson was fourth with an 81 and Bowling Green's Eli Wad took fifth with an 83. Scottsville's Barton Rutledge and Peyton West tied for sixth with 84s, and Franklin's Dai'Shaun Flippin was eighth with a 90.
GO Junior Golf Series
Morgantown's Drew Daughterty took eighth-place honors in the boys' 16-18 age division Thursday in a GO Junior Golf Series event Thursday at Panther Creek Golf Course in Owensboro.
Daughterty fired a 20-over 91 to finish eighth. Morgantown's Adam Rogers (94) was 10th.