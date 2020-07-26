Bowling Green's Charlie Reber and Glasgow's Nina McMurtrey each landed in the top three in their respective divisions in the two-day Bluegrass Golf Tour Central Kentucky Championship, which concluded Sunday at Kearney Hill Golf Links in Lexington.
Reber finished tied for third with Lucas Bischoff of Louisville in the boys' 15-18 division with a two-day 4-over 148. Reber shot a 3-over 75 in Sunday's final round, after entering the day in a four-way tie for the same position.
Andreas Olsen of Louisville claimed the top spot in the division, posting a two-round score of 4-under 140 to edge Grant Puckett of Clay by a stroke.
McMurtrey claimed sole possession of third in the girls' 15-18 division, shooting 14-over Sunday to finish the tournament 20-over. Mary Keene Marrs and Kylah Lunsford, both of Lexington, each finished at 6-over.
