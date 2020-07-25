Bowling Green's Charlie Reber was part of a four-way tie for third place following Saturday's first round of the Bluegrass Golf Tour's Central Kentucky Championship at Kearney Hill Golf Links in Lexington.
Reber shot a 1-over par 73 in the opening round of the boys' 15-18 age division. Louisville's Andreas Olsen leads the field with a 2-under 70.
In the girls' 15-18 division, Glasgow's Nina McMurtrey was third after the first round after shooting a 6-over 78. Lexington's Mary Keene Marrs leads the field with a 2-over 74.
The tournament concludes Sunday.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.