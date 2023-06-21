Bowling Green's Layton Richey notched a four-stroke win in the boys' 15-18 age division after firing a 1-under par 70 in Tuesday's Bluegrass Golf Tour Junior Series event at Franklin Country Club.
With the win, Richey secured the BGT's Combo Regional No. 5 victory after firing a 72 in Monday's tournament at Kenny Perry's Country Creek Golf Club. Richey finished the two-day tournament at even-par 142, five strokes ahead of Scottsville's Eli Stamper (147).
In Tuesday's round at Franklin Country Club, Glasgow's Jase Cook tied for second with a 3-over 74, Stamper and Bowling Green's Ben Davenport tied for fourth with 78s, Franklin's Dylan Fiveash, Bowling Green's Ty Wilson and Glasgow's Tate Pace tied for sixth with 80s, Bowling Green's Ryan Loiars was ninth with an 81 and Bowling Green's Jake Russell was 10th with an 82.
Other area players included Scottsville's Barton Rutledge (tied for 11th, 83), Auburn's Braden Engler (tied for 13th, 84), Bowling Green's Brady Patterson (tied for 13th, 84), Scottsville's Blayne Moore (tied for 13th, 84), Franklin's Alan Johnson (16th, 86), Bowling Green's Miles Deaton (17th, 87), Scottsville's Evan Brown (tied for 18th, 89), Bowling Green's Wick Dotson (tied for 18th, 89), Russellville's Riley Shepherd (20th, 97) and Scottsville's Peyton West (21st, 102).
In the boys' 15-18 combo standings, Cook was third (151), followed by Davenport (152), Pace (157), Wilson (161) and Rutledge (161), Loiars (162), Fiveash (164), Patterson (164) and Moore (164), Russell (165), Engler (166), Johnson (167), Brown (177) and Shepherd (190).
Bowling Green's Sydney McClanahan won for the second straight day Tuesday in the girls' 15-18 division after shooting a 12-over 83, three shots ahead of Bowling Green's Stella Forney (86). Bowling Green's Jenna Harston (91), Franklin's Chloe Chaney (95), Auburn's Emma Fitzgerald (98) and Bowling Green's Briley Choate (110) rounded out the field.
McClanahan won the girls' 15-18 combo by 20 strokes with a 15-over 158. Harston was next with a 178, followed by Forney (179) and Chaney (188).
Adrian Bewley of Bowling Green won the boys' 12-14 division on Tuesday with a 5-over 76, good for a four-stroke victory. Bowling Green's Eli Wade (82) was third, followed by Bowling Green's Johnny Brown (fourth, 85) and Franklin's Hunter Speed (tied for sixth, 94).
Bewley secured the boys' 12-14 combo win by five strokes with a 5-over 147. Wade was third (159) and Speed finished fifth (194).
Bowling Green's Elsie Espinola tied for first in the girls' 14 and under division on Tuesday with an 11-over 82, with Scottsville's Ella Anderson finishing third (100) and Bowling Green's Sydney Hill and Riley Miller tying for fourth with 112s.
Espinola won the girls' 14 and under combo title by two strokes with a 22-over 165. Anderson was third with a 187 and Miller took fourth with a 212.
Glasgow's J.P. Ross won the boys' 11-12 (9-hole) division by a stroke with a 13-over 49, with Scottsville's Lincoln Zalla taking runner-up honors with a 50. Zalla claimed the combo title with a 29-over 101.
Bowling Green's Darby Meredith took second in the girls' 13-18 (9-hole) division with a 26-over 62.