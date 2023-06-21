Sports_prepgolf072422-15.jpg
Layton Richey of Greenwood tees off on hole four during the Battle at the Creek golf tournament at Kenny Perry’s Country Creek Golf Course in Franklin, Ky., on Friday, July 22, 2022. (Grace Ramey/photo@bgdailynews.com)

 Grace Ramey

Bowling Green's Layton Richey notched a four-stroke win in the boys' 15-18 age division after firing a 1-under par 70 in Tuesday's Bluegrass Golf Tour Junior Series event at Franklin Country Club.