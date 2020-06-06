Bowling Green’s Reed Richey claimed first-place honors in a Bluegrass Golf Tour Junior Series event held Saturday at Cherry Blossom Golf Club in Georgetown.
Richey shot a 6-over par 78 to win the boys’ 12-14 age division. Bowling Green’s Graham Hightower fired an 86 to finish third in the division.
Brennan Smith of Bowling Green finished sixth in the boys’ 15-18 division after shooting an 18-over 90.
In the girls’ 15-18 division, Emma Harmon of Bowling Green tied for sixth with a 13-over 85.
