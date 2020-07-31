J.B. Williams made it back-to-back titles with his wire-to-wire victory Friday in the 101st Kentucky Open Championship at Triple Crown Country Club in Union.
After heavy rain pushed the conclusion of the final round from Thursday into Friday, Williams and his playing partners Trey Shirley of Bowling Green and Patrick Newcomb resumed play on the No. 5 hole. Up by one stroke at the beginning of the day, Williams kept his lead throughout the round.
Shirley and former WKU standout Billy Tom Sargent were within striking distance of Williams’ lead. Both players’ hopes were heavily impacted by the par-four 12th, however, forcing a double bogey out of each player.
Jacob Cook was the last player to make a closing charge as consecutive birdies on the 16th and 17th holes helped him shoot 32 (-4) on the back nine. That run secured Cook with the year’s low amateur honors and earned a runner-up finish with a total score of 207 (-9).
Shirley, the 2018 Kentucky Open champion, finished at the same number to tie for runner-up honors, two strokes shy of Williams’ winning score of 205 (-11).
Sargent, who tallied the day's only eagle on the par-5 10th hole, tied for fourth at 8-under 208.
Bowling Green's Dawson McDaniel, a rising redshirt junior at Western Kentucky, tied for 30th at 2-over 218.
Rising Louisville sophomore C.M. Mixon of Bowling Green tied for 47th at 7-over 223.
Bowling Green's Christian Tooley, an incoming graduate student at WKU, tied for 64th at 13-over 229.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.