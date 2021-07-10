A six-run outburst in the first inning propelled host Full Count Rhythm to a 10-4 win over the Franklin Duelers in Ohio Valley League baseball action on Friday night.
The Duelers (11-18) trailed 8-0 before getting on the scoreboard in the top of the fifth inning with back-to-back RBI singles by Carter Burick and Luis Perez.
Franklin tallied another run in the top of the sixth on Braxton Meguiar's RBI single, but the Rhythm (24-6) answered back with two runs in the bottom of the frame to extend their lead to 10-3.
The Duelers plated one more run in the top of the eighth on Carter Vrabel's RBI single to cap the scoring.
Matthew Batts was 3-for-5 with a home run, a double and three RBIs to pace Full Count Rhythm. Tyler Thompson added a 2-for-4 day with two RBIs and Brennan DuBose was 2-for-4.
Austin Sandifer tossed 1 1/3 innings of relief to earn the win, allowing one run off a hit and a walk. He struck out two batters.
Burick was 3-for-5 with a double and an RBI and Austin Ehren added two hits for Franklin.
The Duelers are back in action Saturday at home against the Muhlenberg County Stallions. Game time is 7:05 p.m.