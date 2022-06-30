Scottsville's Rafe Blankenship shot an even-par 71 to win the boys' 15-18 age division Thursday in a Bluegrass Golf Tour Junior Series event at Indian Hills Country Club.
Bowling Green's Zach Buchanan took second with a 77, and Bowling Green's Dalton Hogan was third with a 78. Five players tied for fourth with 79s, including Scottsville's Eli Stamper and Glasgow's Jase Cook.
Other area players included Auburn's Braden Engler (12th, 81), Bowling Green's Brady Patterson (tied for 13th, 83) and Graham Hightower (tied for 13th, 83), Bowling Green's Layton Richey (tied for 15th, 85), Glasgow's Branson Bartley (tied for 18th, 86), Bowling Green's Tye Wilson (tied for 18th, 86) and Miles Deaton (tied for 18th, 86), Bowling Green's Brett Hazelip (tied for 21st, 88), Bowling Green's Clayton Daniels (24th, 90) and Russellville's Karson Rodgers (26th, 100).
Ainslee Cruce of Bowling Green tallied a five-stroke victory in the girls' 15-18 division with a 7-over 78. Bowling Green's Hallie Jo Simpson was second with an 83, followed by Russellville's Abby-Grace Forbes (88) and Bowling Green's Caroline Childers (89), Jenna Harston (102) and Jenna Reneau (115).
Bowling Green's Stella Forney won the girls' 14 and under division with a 9-over 80. Bowling Green's Elsie Espinola was second with an 87, Scottsville's Ella Anderson finished fourth with a 92 and Bowling Green's Mary Douglas Childers was fifth with a 99.
Glasgow's Tate Pace finished second in the boys' 12-14 division with a 10-over 81, four shots behind Russell Springs' Daylon Blevins. Glasgow's Harrison Belcher and Bowling Green's Johnny Brown tied for third with 83s, Scottsville's Barton Rutledge was fifth with an 88, Bowling Green's Eli Wade was eighth with a 93, Scottsville's Peyton West was ninth with a 98 and Bowling Green's Keegan Unick was 11th with a 110.
Bowling Green's Ryan Sullivan won the boys' 13-18 (9-hole) division with a 21-over 57.
In the girls' 12 and under (9-hole) division, Bowling Green's Amy Tomblinson was first with a 9-over 45 and Bowling Green's Riley Miller (60) finished second.
