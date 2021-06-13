The Dubois County (Ind.) Bombers combined 15 hits with eight errors by the Franklin Duelers to roll to a 16-6 seven-inning home victory Sunday in Ohio Valley League Baseball action.
Guy Lipscomb tallied a four-hit day with five RBIs to lead Dubois County (7-1). Lipscomb singled in the first, singled in the second, singled in the third and singled in the seventh.
The Bombers pulled away for good with six runs in the second inning. In the second Brett Pfaadt singled in a run, Lipscomb followed with a two-run single, Matthew Piotrowski singled home another run and Mason Landers capped the four-run rally with an RBI double to put his team up 6-3 after the Duelers scored the first three runs of the game.
Joey Johnston's RBI single in the top of the first tallied Franklin's first run, then the Duelers got two more in the second on Connor Hatzenbuehler's RBI single and another score on an error.
Landers was 3-for-5 with four RBIs for the Bombers.
Weston Allen earned the win in relief after lasting 4 2/3 innings, allowing two hits and three runs while striking out four.
Hunter Cooper took the loss for Franklin. Payton Walsh went 2-for-3 at the plate to lead the Duelers' offense. Kolby Wall added an RBI.
Franklin (2-7) returns to action Tuesday on the road against the Henderson Flash. Game time is 6:30 p.m.