The Franklin Duelers fell behind early and couldn't come back in a 14-1 loss to the visiting Dubois County Bombers on Thursday in Ohio Valley League baseball action.
Dubois County (10-2) scored on a single by Matthew Piotrowski in the first inning, a double by Conner Oxley in the first, a home run by Piotrowski in the second , a home run by Drew Taylor in and a double by Tyler Kapust in the second.
Tyler Wheeler earned the win for the Bombers. The righthander went seven innings, allowing one run on four hits and striking out nine.
Jaxson Lucas took the loss for Franklin (3-9) after surrendering two runs on two hits over 1 2/3 innings, striking out two.
Dubois County smacked three home runs on the day. Taylor and Piotrowski each had a homer in the second and Oxley homered in the fifth.
The Duelers tallied four hits on the day. Carter Vrabel was 2-for-3 with a double and an RBI, and Benny Hymes went 2-for-2 in the loss.
The Bombers tallied 17 hits in the game. Blayden McMahel, Taylor, Oxley, Piotrowski, Kapust and Tucker Schank each had multiple hits for Dubois County.