The Bowling Green Cal Ripken All-Stars brought the Kentucky state title back to Bowling Green this past weekend.
Playing in Owensboro, Bowling Green outscored opponents from across the state 53-5 during the state tournament, hitting 14 home runs to go undefeated on its way to the title.
“This team came together under unique circumstances to bring the title back to Bowling Green," team manager Jeremy Wilson said in an email to the Daily News. "They represented Bowling Green well, and we could not be more proud of these boys.”
Bowling Green has claimed the championship two of the last three years. Fall signups are going on now at www.bgcalripken.net for players ages 8-12.
