The Bowling Green FC Golden Lions announced the creation of a youth academy program on Wednesday.
Participants will work with BGFC coaches, teachers and high-level players to advance the youth system. Bowling Green FC's Youth Academy is geared toward development and advancement with a focus on player path to pro in the future.
"We are excited about this new challenge and opportunity for players in this area of the state," Evan Sutherland, BGFC's technical director, said in a news release.
BGFC's vision is to develop players who will have the opportunity to play at the highest level of youth soccer in the country by competing in the top leagues and events across the country.
"This platform will allow us to focus on true player development and every individual inside BGFC from players to coaches to full staff as we offer tremendous opportunities for growth," Sutherland said. "The training environment will be unmatched in an effort to maximize every player every day.
"The western part of the state has been in need of this structure and pathway for a long time and we want to open our doors to all individuals that choose to challenge themselves."
Bowling Green FC is the first recognized professional soccer team in the city of Bowling Green and the champion of the 2021 UPSL mid-south conference.
"Personally to me this is a moment where I’m trying to cherish the present and the progress we’ve made within such short time," BGFC president Benjamin Mujcic said in a news release. "Our community has been supporting us at every home game, youth camps, and fundraisers we hosted. It’s a honor to be a role model and leader in the sport, I will continue working hard passionately to give back and more importantly lead our community in the right path forward."
