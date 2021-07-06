It’s been a memorable debut for the Bowling Green FC Golden Lions.
The first-year soccer club just finished its first season in the Midsouth Conference of the United Premier Soccer League – the largest pro development league in North America – winning the conference championship and earning a spot in the 32-team national tournament, which begins this weekend.
“We had a fantastic year,” Bowling Green head coach Evan Sutherland said. “The expectation was to win it. We wanted to win the conference and get to the playoffs. Now we are going to see where we are compared to these other elite-level programs.”
With a roster that includes a dozen local players, Bowling Green finished as the top seed after a 10-game regular season – winning both playoff games on its home field at Bowling Green Junior High School.
Sutherland said more than 100 people tried out in January before the roster was trimmed down – ranging from high school age to 35. He added this is a chance for local soccer talent to provide a showcase that could lead to potential professional careers.
“There has been so much talent in Bowling Green,” Sutherland said. “For one reason or another when they are done with their high school careers, it just kind of ends. A lot of these guys are good enough to go to the next level and play in college. What we are trying to do is create a pathway for an individual player to go and get a true pro contract and make a living doing what they love to do.”
Jansen Wilson, an Elizabethtown rising junior at the University of Kentucky, said he is happy to be a part of this inaugural season.
“It feels amazing to be part of a new club that has already done such great things,” Wilson said. “You can’t say there are many first-year clubs that have gone on to win a conference and do well in a national tournament, which we are hoping to do.”
Wilson said this season has already opened doors to a career beyond college.
“It’s always great to have opportunities,” Wilson said. “This club and the people around it have done a great job to open up other opportunities for individuals and the team.”
Jimmy Estrada is one of the youngest players on the roster. The Warren Central graduate, who is heading to Tiffin University, said Bowling Green FC has been a great way to prepare for the transition from high school to collegiate soccer. He added that the club has been long overdue in this area.
“It feels amazing to be part of this team and make history in our first year,” Estrada said. “I feel like we have had a lot of wasted talent that has been thrown away, kids giving up on their dreams because they didn’t have a pathway. For the upcoming kids, they have a pathway to go through and it’s making their dreams more realistic. It’s a great thing that we have this now.”
Estrada is in the position of not only playing with people he played against in high school, but it’s given him a chance to play with Aaron Ray, his coach at Warren Central.
“When I was younger I used to be a ball boy for these players,” Estrada said. “I would always look up to them. For me to actually be part of a team with them is amazing. I never thought I would be playing with my own coach.”
Bowling Green FC is scheduled to open play in the 32-team national playoff on Saturday at 4 p.m. in Atlanta against Moros FC, a club out of South Carolina.
Sutherland said it's a good test for the first-year club, but added he thinks this roster is capable of continuing its success.
“With our roster getting healthy, I like our chances against anybody that we play,” Sutherland said. “We’ve watched all these teams. There is some good football down in there. You have some really high-level teams come out of Virginia, North Carolina and South Carolina. If we can get through that one we will play the winner of the Georgia division, which is where the champion came from in the fall. The next two or three opponents are really high-level teams, but if you can get through that you have put yourself in the national final four.”