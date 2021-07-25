Three area competitors placed among the best soap box derby racers from across the globe Saturday, including one that left victorious.
Nathen Christian, Kelsey Sanford and Cameron Martin, all of Bowling Green, placed in the 83rd FirstEnergy All-American Soap Box Derby World Championships at the Derby Downs Track in Akron, Ohio.
Christian finished first in the Local Super Stock division, followed by Adam Getts of Indianapolis and Libby Shoemaker of Akron. Andrew Meyer of Owensboro was fifth in the division.
Martin finished second in the Local Masters division behind Emma Roseland of Omaha, Neb.
Sanford was third in the Local Stock division, behind Johnny Buehler of Kansas City, Mo., and Abbie Gibson of South Charleston, W.Va. Brayden Locher of Owensboro was right behind Sanford in the division standings.
The stock division features beginners ages 7 to 13, the super stock division is designed for intermediate-level racers ages 10 to 17 and the masters division is for advanced racers ages 10 to 20.
The three earned a spot in the world championships with victories in the two-day, double-elimination 23rd Annual BB&T All-American Soap Box Derby at Phil Moore Park in May.
Glasgow's Chase Schlafke added an eighth-place finish in the Rally Super Stock division.