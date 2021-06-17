Bowling Green's Ben Davenport fired an even-par 72 to win the boys' 15-18 division by a stroke in Thursday's Bluegrass Golf Tour Jr. Series event at Crosswinds Golf Course.
Scottsville's Peyton Cline tallied a runner-up finish with a 1-over 73, Scottsville's Rafe Blankenship and Bowling Green's Max Bewley tied for third with 74s, and Bowling Green's Zach Buchanan rounded out the top five with a 75.
Other area players included Bowling Green's Graham Hightower (sixth, 77), Russellville's Elijah Forbes (tied for seventh, 78), Bowling Green's Brennen Smith (ninth, 79), Rockfield's Braydon Bond (tied for 10th, 80), Bowling Green's Logan Ballard (12th, 81) and Dalton Hogan (13th, 84), Glasgow's Jase Cook (tied for 14th, 85), Bowling Green's Brett Haislip (tied for 14th, 85), Carson Gammons (tied for 16th, 86) and Landon Meisel (tied for 16th, 86), Auburn's Braden Engler (tied for 18th, 87), Glasgow's Branson Bartley (tied for 18th, 87) and Bowling Green's Ty Wilson (20th, 90), Jake Russell (21st, 91) and Gavin Grinstead (22nd, 108).
Glasgow's Nina McMurtrey fired a 7-over 79 to claim a three-stroke victory in the girls' 15-18 division.
Bowling Green's Emma Harmon was second with an 82, while Bowling Green's Sydney McClanahan and Raegan Richardson tied for third with 84s. Bowling Green's Leah Hughes (sixth, 91), Russellville's Abby-Grace Forbes (ninth, 94) and Bowling Green's Hallie Joe Simpson (10th, 97) also played Thursday.
Glasgow's Bo Shelton won the boys' 12-14 division by five strokes with a 2-over 74. Scottsville's Eli Stamper was second with a 79, Bowling Green's Miles Deaton was fourth with an 86 and Scottsville's Barton Rutledge was fifth with a 94. Bowling Green's Brady Patterson (sixth, 95), Scottsville's Peyton West (seventh, 97) and Glasgow's Sam Allen (eighth, 109) also competed in the tournament.
Bowling Green's Jenna Harston won the girls 14 and under division by six strokes with a 27-over 98. Scottsville's Ella Anderson was second with a 100.
Bowling Green's Ryan Loiars won the boys' 13-18 (9-hole) division with a 13-over 49. Bowling Green's Will Isaac was second with a 55.
Bowling Green's Eli Wade carded a 15-over 51 to win the boys' 11-12 (9-hole) division.
In the boys' 10 and under (9-hole division), Bowling Green's Adrian Bewley shot a 6-under 30 to win by three strokes. Glasgow's Griffin Jackson was second with a 33, followed by Bowling Green's Rowdy Harris (34) and John Miller Wade (44).
Bowling Green's Elsie Espinola was fourth in the girls' 12 and under (9-hole) division with a 59.