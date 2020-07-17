Bowling Green's Landon Hunt earned a three-stroke victory in the boys' 11-12 age division at Monday's GO Junior Golf Series Northern Series Championship at Owensboro Country Club.
Hunt finished with a 43 to earn the win. Bowling Green's Johnny Brown tied for third in the division with a 47.
In the girls' 13-15 championship division, Bowling Green's Ainslee Cruce locked up the tour runner-up title by finishing second in Monday's tournament with a 94. Russellville's Abby-Grace Forbes shot a 98 to finish third.
Bowling Green's Ella Street Schardein tied for fourth in the girls' 8 and under (3 holes) division with a 17.
Morgantown's Jonah Swift tied for fifth in the boys' 13-15 championship division with an 87. Bowling Green's Logan Ballard tied for eighth with a 94 and Morgantown's Andrew Gill tied for 11th with a 96.
