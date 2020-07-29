Bowling Green’s Trey Shirley carded a low-round 62 to earn a tie for third place after Wednesday’s second round of the 101st Kentucky Open Championship at Triple Crown Country Club in Union.
Shirley, who won the Kentucky Open in 2018, was tied with Stephen Stallings at 6-under par 138 after two rounds. J.B. Williams has a one-shot lead at 10-under 134 over Patrick Newcomb.
Former Western Kentucky men’s golfer Billy Tom Sargent was tied for seventh after shooting a second-round 70. Sargent is at 4-under 140.
WKU rising senior Chase Landrum of Glasgow tied for 46th after shooting a 71 on Wednesday. Landrum is at 4-over 148. Bowling Green’s Dawson McDaniel, a rising redshirt junior at WKU, is also tied for 46th at 4-over. McDaniel carded a 74 on Wednesday.
Bowling Green’s C.M. Mixon, a rising sophomore at Louisville, tied for 50th at 5-over 149.
Bowling Green’s Christian Tooley, an incoming graduate transfer at WKU, also made the cut. Through two rounds, Tooley was tied for 63rd at 7-over 151.
Adam Gary, WKU’s women’s head golf coach, missed the cut after finishing 12-over 156.
The tournament concludes Thursday.
Steenbergen wins age division title
Glasgow’s Landry Steenbergen took first-place honors in the girls’ 16-18 division in the Kentucky PGA Junior Series tournament held Wednesday at Campbellsville Country Club.
Steenbergen carded a 22-over 94 to win her division.
