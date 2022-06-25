RUSSELLVILLE – Pedro Bradshaw jokes that he was more nervous for this weekend than the next step in his professional basketball career.
That’s because the Russellville native was back in his hometown for the second installment of his PB32 Elite Camp. Bradshaw had just under 100 kids from grades 4-12 attend the event Saturday in Russellville.
“It was extremely important (bringing the camp back). I think I stressed more about this one than the one last year just because last year I didn’t really know what I wanted to do and how to go about things, and then this year I did,” Bradshaw said. “It’s like, ‘I have to make sure this is done, I have to make sure this is done,’ and I had a couple things go sideways, but for the most part we’ve been able to make it go really well. I think everybody is really enjoying it. Just seeing the kids smiling and having a good time – that’s the biggest thing.”
Bradshaw held his first PB32 Elite Camp last summer, shortly after he wrapped up his college career that had stops at Belmont and Eastern Kentucky before closing it out at Bellarmine.
At that time, he didn’t know where his professional career would take him, but he ended up spending the winter playing his first season of professional basketball in the NBA G League with multiple teams.
Bradshaw was selected with the 10th pick of the second round in the 2021 NBA G League Draft by the Salt Lake City Stars and early in his career posted a 23-point game, but with roster space limited, he was waived in December. He also had short stints with the Sioux Falls Skyforce and the Iowa Wolves, before eventually finding a solid home with the Fort Wayne Mad Ants. He played 17 games with the Mad Ants and averaged 5.4 points, 4.4 rebounds and 1.6 assists.
He’s still waiting to find out what could possibly be next for his career, but says he has a home in Fort Wayne next season if needed.
“I’m waiting right now to see if I’ll hear anything about the summer league, but other than that, I’m just training, getting ready for the season,” Bradshaw said. “Obviously if I get in the summer league I’d love to play my way into an Exhibit 10 or a two-way or something like that, and if not, I still have the opportunity to go play for Fort Wayne this upcoming year, so if all else fails, I’ll be preparing for that, trying to get ready and still try to push for the NBA at some point.
“Just got to keep working. It’s all on God’s time, so as long as I keep doing my part, He’ll do the same.”
But for this weekend, it was about giving back to his hometown.
Bradshaw shined for Russellville in his prep days. He was a Kentucky Mr. Basketball finalist and named First Team All-State by the Courier Journal and Lexington Herald-Leader, after leading the Panthers to the Region 4 championship game as a senior. He finished his career as the school’s all-time leading scorer and rebounder with 1,938 points and 1,169 rebounds.
The camp featured kids in grades 4-8 in the morning and 9-12 in the afternoon. The coaches for the event had a variety of basketball experience and featured several local notable players, including Bowling Green native Terry Taylor, who recently finished his first season in the NBA with the Indiana Pacers, WKU point guard Dayvion McKnight and Morehead State’s Tray Hollowell – a Hopkinsville native – among others.
“When I had my intro and outro speeches I told the kids I wanted them to use me and the other coaches as vessels. Ask us questions. We want to be used in that regard. We want to give that knowledge and that game to you and that wisdom, because we’ve been in your shoes before,” Bradshaw said. “I was in your shoes, so I know what it’s like coming up and trying to get to where you want to be. It’s tough, but if you see guys doing it and have done it right here in front of your face, then it’s like, ‘OK, well maybe I can.’
“That was the biggest thing – I wanted them to be around high-level guys where they could really see that it could really happen for you.”
While Bradshaw’s future professional basketball plans are still to be determined, he’s hoping to keep being able to give back to the community with his PB32 Elite Camp for years to come.
“I’m just enjoying it. I’m having a good time,” he said. “I’ve been running around like crazy trying to make sure everything is perfect, and I’ve realized today it’s never going to be perfect. But at the end of the day as I’m running around, parents are coming up to me, kids are coming up to me saying, ‘Hey man, I appreciate you for having us here. This was a great camp.’ Things like that. Kids’ eyes lit up as soon as I handed them their backpacks. That makes it all worth it, honestly. It makes me feel good.”{&end}