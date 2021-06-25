Davis Burwick went 2-for-3 with three RBIs to pace the visiting Franklin Duelers to a 10-3 win over the Dubois County Bombers in Ohio Valley League baseball action Thursday in Huntingburg, Ind.
The game was tied at two with Franklin (5-12) batting in the top of the sixth inning when Carter Vrabel was hit by a pitch, driving in a run.
The Duelers plated three more runs in the top of the seventh. Burwick delivered an RBI single, Jacob Curtis scored on a passed ball and Ethan Racker tallied a sacrifice fly RBI.
Franklin scored four runs in the eighth. The big inning for Franklin Duelers came thanks to a walk by Perez, a sacrifice fly by Hunter Grey, and a two-run double by Burick.
Tanner Morgan earned the win for Franklin Duelers. The hurler allowed six hits and two runs over 6 2/3 innings, striking out five and walking one. Steven Hayden threw 2 1/3 innings in relief out of the bullpen. to earn the save.
Max Manning took the loss for Dubois County (14-4). The left-hander allowed one hit and four runs over 2 1/3 innings, striking out one.
Payton Hall went 2-for-4 at the plate to lead the Bombers.
Franklin racked up 10 hits. Alex Miller, Luis Perez and Burick each had multiple hits for the Duelers. Miller led Franklin with three hits in six at bats.
The Duelers are back in action Friday night against the host Fulton Railroaders. Game time is 7:05 p.m.