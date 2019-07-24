Justin Capps drove in five runs as Warren County South’s 9- and 10-year-old All-Stars beat Hazard Perry 11-3 on Tuesday in the Little League state tournament in Prestonsburg.
Capps was 2-for-4 with a double, a triple and scored three runs as WC South finished pool play with a perfect 3-0 record.
WC South built a 5-0 lead after two innings before Hazard Perry rallied for three runs in the top of the third inning.
WC South answered right back in the bottom of the third inning with Capps’ bases-clearing triple to drive in three runs to build the lead back to 8-3.
Camden Page was 3-for-3 with an RBI and scored two runs for WC South, while Joseph Fentress added an RBI triple and Mason Cosby had a double and scored two runs.
Capps started and pitched 2 1/3 innings for WC South, allowing two runs. Dylan Marr tossed 2/3 of an inning, allowing one run while striking out one.
Maddox Wilson closed it out with three scoreless innings, allowing just two hits.
WC South is back in action Wednesday in the state semifinals against North Oldham at 4:30 p.m. CDT.
11-12s
Bowling Green East 5, Washington County 3
Bowling Green East broke a 3-all tie with two runs in the top of the fifth inning to claim a 5-3 win over Washington County in the 11- and 12-year-old All-Stars state tournament Tuesday in Prestonsburg.
Jackson Idlett and Grayson Newman delivered back-to-back RBI singles in the top of the fifth for BG East, which finished pool play with a 3-0 record.
Newman was 2-for-2 with an RBI and scored two runs and William Alexander was 2-for-3 and scored a run for BG East. Cameron Obee added an RBI double, while Jackson Idlett and Harrison Yates each finished with an RBI.
Evan Schallert started and pitched 2 2/3 innings, allowing two runs (one earned) while striking out four. Luke Idlett worked 2 1/3 innings of scoreless relief to earn the win before Sol Guyer got the final two outs for the save.
BG East will face Russell Flatwoods in the state semifinals Wednesday at 4:30 p.m. CDT.
