FRANKLIN – Just off the main stretch in Franklin at 518 N. Main St., up two sets of stairs in a dimly-lit room filled with exercise equipment is Madison Carver, training at Wildcat Boxing Academy for her next time in the ring.
The 16-year-old followed others in her family into the combat sports world and has quickly started making a name for herself, but still has much bigger goals in mind.
Carver is taking a 7-0 record into the Tri-State Golden Gloves, an amateur boxing tournament held at the Doubletree by Hilton in Huntington, W.Va., from July 23-25, and is hoping to continue the fast start to her career in the ring with the ultimate goal of competing in the Olympics one day.
“This right now is step one to getting there because the Golden Gloves is such a big tournament,” Carver said. “If you win that, you’ll go to Oklahoma in August for the Golden Gloves Nationals. If you win that, then you have eyes on you for Team USA and the Olympic Trials and all of that. The Golden Gloves tournament is step one of reaching that goal.”
FAMILY AFFAIR
Madison Carver’s father, James Carver, has long been involved in combat sports. He’s competed in a variety of events, currently helps coach at Wildcat Boxing Academy alongside head coach Scott Grace and runs his own company, James Carver Promotions.
He had been working out in the building for some time, and says he got his start in combat sports setting up wrestling rings there in the mid-1990s.
“I have always been a combat sport guy. I’ve never really been into the football, baseball, all that stuff,” James Carver said. “I’ve always been an amateur wrestler, pro wrestling, MMA guy, boxer. I competed in MMA 15, 16 years ago and had done pro wrestling for a long time and boxing was just one of those things. I would have done boxing if I had run into Scott 15, 16 years ago. It’s just a love of the individual sport.”
Wildcat Boxing Academy started in 2019 and the Carver family quickly became involved. James Carver’s son and Madison’s brother – also James – took an interest, and shortly thereafter Madison Carver got started with her training. The decision to actually step into the ring for competition came when she went to watch fellow Wildcat Boxing teammate Quintin Hammonds fight, she says.
“I started boxing on Feb. 8, 2020, and then I waited to compete until later that month because we went to our first competition and I really liked the atmosphere of it all,” Madison Carver said. “I got into it – my dad, he’s done all these combat sports and all of that – so I saw what he was doing and we ran into Scott and he showed us the boxing thing and I really enjoyed it.”
The wait for the first match took longer than originally expected, however.
“She started training and then (her and her brother) go to a couple of competitions and then they decided they wanted to start competing. As soon as that happened, COVID hit and kind of shut things down and kind of put everything on the back burner,” James Carver said. “ ... I was worried about their mentality of putting all this work in for nothing. When you work hard toward a goal and you do what you’re supposed to do and then it just kind of goes away – I was a little worried.”
UNDEFEATED START
Because of the pandemic, Madison Carver’s debut didn’t come until she was over a year into training, but she’s been rolling through matches with victories since. Her first time in the ring was March 27 in the first boxing match her father promoted at the Franklin facility, and she was one of three Wildcat Boxing members to compete and win that night.
“My first fight was here. It was one of the first shows that we did. It was against Abagail Anderson. She was a tall girl and it was really high-paced,” Madison Carver said. “I was excited to finally be able to do it after having to wait so long to do it. I wasn’t really nervous – I was more excited than anything. When I finally got in there I was just go, go go. It was really high-paced, but I enjoyed it a lot.”
She’s now sitting at 7-0 after a victory in a rematch of an earlier fight at a June 12 event in Franklin.
“My favorite part of competing is that feeling right before you go into the ring and your adrenaline is pumping and you’re just nervous and excited, and when you finally get in there and that bell goes off everything just washes away,” Madison Carver said. “You’ve been there before, so you know what you’re doing and all that.”
That feeling is still there, but she says from the first fight until the seventh – while just a few months apart – things have started to slow down for her before matches and in the ring, and she’s better prepared mentally and more confident going into bouts.
“I’m able to calm down and watch for everything that happens. Sometimes it’s at such a high pace that I don’t remember half the stuff I do, but recently I’ve learned to calm down and just watch everything and be able to set everything up and go by the game plan we set up before,” she said. “I’d say I’ve definitely improved physically, also, but mentally more than anything.”
As a shorter boxer, Carver has relied heavily on her defense, and she and her father believe it’s her strongest attribute and something that’ll be important down the line in her career. While things have slowed down somewhat in her first seven matches, her father and coach is hoping she’ll continue to learn more patience as she gains more experience.
“The only thing, maybe – and I hate to put it this way – is maybe slow down a little in there,” James Carver said. “People have got this mentality for amateur boxing that if you’re not throwing punches, you’re not going to win. We’ve seen athletes we thought won the bout but lost because they were being more technically sound than the sloppy boxer throwing more punches and they got the nod.
“I believe that kind of plays into her mind, or at least it did when she first started competing, but now I think she’s starting to settle in and be more technically sound during her boxing and I really like that. I prefer that style of boxing.”
Her father’s background in promoting combat sports has helped her find matches quickly early in her career after having to take the year of training before her first. While she’s gaining experience fast, burnout is a concern for the father and coach, but an open line of communication with his kids about potential matches has helped prevent that.
“(Getting a lot of fights is) from my marketing and background, I guess I’d call it, with my experience with promoting pro wrestling shows and being around it and learning from a lot of great people,” James Carver said. “ ... I’m always on the go, go, go. I work seven days a week from the time I get up to the time I go to bed doing something, whether it’s construction during the day, paperwork, press releases, so forth, and that kind of rubbed off on them, I guess.”
GOLDEN GLOVES
Madison Carver is currently in fight camp preparing for the Tri-State Golden Gloves, an amateur boxing tournament sanctioned by USA Boxing featuring talent from Kentucky, Ohio and West Virginia.
The training now is intense, but will slow once fight week arrives to rest and help try to stay injury free before traveling to Huntington. She’s usually trained for a single opponent, but will be facing a tournament setting when late July rolls around.
The change isn’t much of a concern for the father and daughter – James Carver points to the Atlanta Classic women’s only amateur tournament, where she faced two opponents with different styles on back-to-back days and was the 125-pound champion in her age group.
“I’m a firm believer as long as you stay prepared, stay ready and just impose your will and make them change their game – that’s kind of the mindset I try keeping, is like OK, prepare for a southpaw or an orthodox, prepare for a short fighter or a tall fighter, super fast fighter or somebody that’s heavy-handed, prepare for all things and that way when you get in there there’s not really any surprises,” James Carver said.
Madison Carver and her father are hoping the trip to the Tri-State Golden Gloves can yield positive results, both if she wins or if not.
“I’m hoping that I’m able to pull through it obviously, and then if I don’t that’s completely fine,” she said. “I’ll just go in and learn and just take from that experience so I can work on it more for next year. If I do win, then we’ll be working even harder for the nationals that are in August after that in Oklahoma.”
"Every time one of my kids compete I get teary-eyed, man, because I'm just proud, win or lose," James Carver said. "We have a saying – we either win or we learn. You can learn from a loss. I'm just proud they go in there and they do good and so forth."