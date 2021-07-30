The visiting Paducah Chiefs scored the go-ahead run in the top of the ninth inning and held on for a 7-6 victory over the host Franklin Duelers in Thursday's Ohio Valley League postseason play-in game.
The loss ended the season for the Duelers (16-29).
Franklin opened the scoring in the bottom of the first on Kolby Wall's RBI single to grab a 1-0 lead.
Paducah (11-32) knotted the score at 1-all with a run in the top of the third, but the Duelers struck back in the bottom of the frame with two runs. Carter Vrabel stroked an RBI double to score Braxton Meguiar, then scored on an error to put his team up 3-1.
Jacob Hager's grand slam in the sixth pushed the Chiefs ahead 5-3, but Franklin's Benny Hymes -- crowned the OVL batting champion after finishing the regular season with a .409 batting average -- delivered a go-ahead RBI double and came around to score on a bases-loaded walk to tie the game at 5-all in the bottom of the sixth.
Paducah's Zach Reynolds put his team up 6-5 in the top of the eighth with an RBI single, but the Duelers tied the game once more in the bottom of the inning when Vrabel scored on a wild pitch.
But in the top of the ninth, Jacob Hager struck again with the game-winning RBI single.
Hager finished the night 4-for-5 with a home run and five RBIs to pace Paducah's 14-hit attack.
Alex Miller was 3-for-5 and Meguiar had two hits to lead Franklin.