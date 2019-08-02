Bowling Green native Canon Claycomb finished second at the Boys' Junior PGA Championship, coming one stroke short behind winner Jack Heath.
Claycomb lived at the top of the leaderboard all week with a round no worse than 2 under at the par 70 Keney Park Golf Course in Hartford, Conn. Claycomb shot 4 under in the final round, but Heath matched a tournament best with an 8-under 62 to win the tournament at 21 under. Claycomb shot 62 to share the lead after the opening round and held sole possession of the top spot after Round 2.
Claycomb was one shot off the lead with two holes to play Friday, but he made par on both holes to finish the tournament at 20 under.
The Alabama commit is ranked 55th in the World Amateur Golf Rankings and sixth in the Amateur Junior Golf Association ratings.
