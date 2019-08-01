Bowling Green’s Canon Claycomb maintained a one-stroke lead after Wednesday’s second round of the Boys Junior PGA Championship in Hartford, Conn.
Claycomb, who fired an opening-round 62 to share the first-round lead, followed that with a 6-under par 64 on Wednesday to claim a one-stroke lead and set a tournament 36-hole record at 14-under 126. Claycomb, an Alabama commit, leads Jake Beber-Frankel by a stroke in the tournament at Keney Park Golf Course.
Frankel’s second-round 10-under 60 was the lowest score in the 44-year history of the Boys Junior PGA Championship.
Tiger Woods, Phil Mickelson, Jordan Spieth and Justin Thomas are among the current PGA stars who have played in the event.{&end}
