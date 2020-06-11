Canon Claycomb played a better round at Indian Hills Country Club than any others competing in Thursday's Bluegrass Golf Tour event, but his score didn't reflect it.
The University of Alabama freshman and Bowling Green native actually shot a 2-under 69, but voluntarily added 11 strokes to his score on the 11th hole in recognition of the Playing for Mason Foundation, which partnered with the Tour this summer.
"Obviously that's a special place in my heart because I run the Mason Cup," Claycomb said. "We thought it would be a cool idea to make me start with an 11 on hole 11 in Mason's name and the foundation's name. I ended up making a par on the hole, but it was really a 15. That was a little shock to the system, but it was all in good fun."
Claycomb played for Greenwood's varsity team until his sophomore year, when his family moved to Orlando, Fla. He mainly plays at The Club at Olde Stone or Bowling Green Country Club when he's back in Bowling Green, but wanted to make his first trip back to Indian Hills since his freshman year of high school. He started the Mason Cup -- an American Junior Golf Association event that is also the biggest single fundraiser for the Playing for Mason Foundation -- but will pass responsibilities that go with that to his younger brother, Cooper, for the third annual event at Olde Stone.
Mason Goodnight was an active athlete competing in golf, basketball, football and baseball before he died April 6, 2017. The Playing for Mason Foundation provides opportunities for youth in southcentral Kentucky through sports, school activities and more. The Blugrass Golf Tour is holding a Playing for Mason Tournament Series this summer, which includes all events in southcentral Kentucky. The series started at Bowling Green Country Club on May 26 and continued Thursday at Indian Hills. It also has scheduled stops at Franklin Country Club on June 16, Hopkinsville Golf and Country Club on June 24, Kenny Perry's Country Creek Golf Course on June 25 and CrossWinds Golf Course on July 9. The 11th hole at every event in the Playing for Mason Tournament Series is designated as the Play for Mason hole. Any player that scores a birdie or better on No. 11 will receive a Champion Credit. Accrued Champion Credits may be redeemed for future tournament entries.
The event also provided Claycomb an opportunity to play in a tournament atmosphere for the second time this summer. He finished eighth while competing as an amateur in the Unbridled Tour event at Boone's Trace National Golf Club in May.
He bogeyed No. 2 and responded with a birdie on No. 3 Thursday before heading to No. 11 even. That's where a lopsided 15 was added to his score sheet in honor of Goodnight's baseball number. Claycomb birdied the 13th and 15th holes to finish tied for seventh in the boys' 15-18 division at 9-over on the leaderboard after the additional strokes were added.
"I really wanted to come out and play Indian Hills because I haven't gotten to play it in a long time. The driving was a little off. I definitely forgot there were this many trees out here, but the putting was good, the chipping was good, I got up and down a lot so that was good. We just enjoyed this perfect day."
Gage Gregory shot a 4-over 75 to claim the top spot in the division, followed by Clay Anderson in second and Carson Sturgill, Mason Williams, Brennen Smith and Nick Johnson tied for third at 8-over.
In the boys' 12-14 division, rising Greenwood freshman Jacob Lang credited his iron shots for a 6-over 77 that resulted in a one-stroke victory over Grant Broughton. Reed Richey, Ben Davenport and Graham Hightower -- all rising freshmen at Bowling Green -- rounded out the top five spots in the division.
"I was putting myself in the right position and, if I did miss a putt, I just two-putt, par and get out," Lang said. "I just putt it 10 feet almost every hole and you can shoot well like that if you hit your iron shots like that every day."
Ryan Loiars and Eli Turner both finished 23-over in the boys' 13-18 (nine-hole) division, Jackson Lee finished 13-over to win the boys' 11-12 division and Griffin Jackson finished 1-over to win the boys' 10 and under division.
Faith Martin, a rising senior at South Warren and a Western Kentucky commit, edged WKU signee Rylea Marcum by a stroke to win the girls' 15-18 division of the Bluegrass Golf Tour event.
The two sat atop the leaderboard throughout the afternoon, but a birdie from Martin on No. 16 and a bogey from Marcum on No. 18 proved to be the difference. Martin finished with a 4-over 75.
Addie Westbrook placed third in the division, followed by Nina McMurtrey and Isabella Wiley tied for fourth to round out the top five.
Sydney McClanahan was victorious in the girls' 14 and under division with a 9-over 80 and Julianne Parker won the girls' 12 and under division at 26-over.
The Bluegrass Golf Tour is scheduled to continue Friday at Henry County Country Club.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.