Canon Claycomb is in contention for a title heading into the final round of the Boys’ Junior PGA Championship round on Friday.
The Bowling Green native shot 2-under par Thursday in Round 3 and sits two shots off leader Jake Beber-Frankel for the tournament. Claycomb was the co-leader after the first round and held sole possession of the top spot after the second round at Keney Park Golf Course in Hartford, Conn.
Claycomb shot 62 in the first round, 64 in the second and 68 on Thursday. The Alabama commit was 1-over after 14 holes and birdied three of his last four to move to 2-under for the day -16 for the tournament. Four strokes separate the top four contenders entering Friday’s final round.
Claycomb will tee off in the final flight Friday at 8 a.m. CDT.
Cooper Claycomb missed the cut after Round 2.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.