Glasgow's Jase Cook used consistent play over two days (77-78) to hold off Leitchfield's Jackson Mayes by one shot Friday to win the Bluegrass Golf Tour Junior Series' Tour Championship at Elizabethtown Country Club.
Cook started the day one shot behind first-round leader, Frankfort's Jackson Whitaker, but surged to the lead with pars on nine of the first 10 holes and a birdie on No. 11. Cook carded rounds of 77 and 78 to finish the two-day tournament at 11-over par 155.
Bowling Green's Elsie Espinola had three birdies in a row on No. 13-No. 15 to secure a nine-stroke victory in the girls' 14 and under division. Espinola notched rounds of 83 and 78 to finished at 17-over 161.
Ryan Loiars of Bowling Green started the tournament with a birdie on hole No. 1 on Monday, and never looked back leading wire-to-wire to edge runner-up Ethan Wheatley of Bardstown by six shots in the boys' 13-18 (9-hole) division. Loiars fired a 10-over 82 to claim the victory.
In the girls' 15-18 division, Russellville's Abby-Grace Forbes tallied a third-place finish after carding a 9-over 153. Bowling Green's Ainslee Cruce was fourth with a 14-over 158.
Glasgow's Tate Pace took fourth in the boys' 12-14 division after shooting 17-over 161 in the tournament.
