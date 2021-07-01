Paul Coumoulos hit a grand slam and finished with six runs batted in to lead the host Owensboro RiverDawgs to a 9-3 win over the Franklin Duelers on Wednesday night in Ohio Valley League baseball action.
Coumoulos drove in runs on a sacrifice fly in the first inning, a home run in the third and a grand slam in the fifth.
Brock Lucas was the winning pitcher for Owensboro (11-11). Lucas surrendered one run on two hits over 5 1/3 innings, striking out seven.
Pat Coleman took the loss for Franklin (7-14). He surrendered four runs on three hits over four innings, striking out five.
The RiverDawgs smacked three home runs on the day. Coumoulos had a long ball in the third and fifth innings. Jacob Roberts went deep in the fifth inning.
Kail Hill and Coumoulos each had multiple hits for Owensboro. Hill led the RiverDawgs with three hits in four at bats.
Joey Johnston went 2-for-5 with an RBI at the plate to lead the Duelers in hits. Carter Vrabel and Kolby Wall added RBIs in the loss.
Franklin is back in action Thursday against the homestanding Henderson Flash. Game time is 6:30 p.m.