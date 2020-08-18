Kentucky Downs will conduct racing without spectators at the Franklin track’s upcoming meet, a change necessitated by the increase in COVID-19 cases in the region.
Ticket purchases through Kentucky Downs on-line box office will be refunded.
“With the surge in cases in Kentucky and Tennessee, we feel it’s in our guests’ best interest and the state’s best interest to not have spectators,” Ted Nicholson, Kentucky Downs’ senior vice president and general manager, said in a news release. “No one is more disappointed than us to have to make this difficult call. We know our unique meet, with its full fields and country-fair atmosphere, has become a ritual for many racing enthusiasts and a popular entertainment destination for the region. We also don't take lightly the impact on our area hotels and other businesses for which the race meet is a financial boom. But this is the responsible call to make at this time with the virus spiking and how we can best continue to conduct horse racing amid the pandemic.
“We apologize for the inconvenience to all the people who have been making plans to attend. We waited as long as we could to make a final determination but wanted to give people as much notice as possible.”
Kentucky Downs is working with the horsemen to allow owners and their connections to attend.
Kentucky Downs 2020 stakes (all on turf)
Purses include Kentucky Thoroughbred Development Fund supplements
Monday Sept. 7 — $750,000 Tourist Mile, 3-year-olds & up, mile; $500,000 Kentucky Downs Juvenile, 2-year-olds, mile; $500,000 The Mint Juvenile Fillies, 2-year-old fillies, mile; $300,000 One Dreamer, fillies & mares 3 years old & up non-winners of a stakes in 2020, mile and 70 yards.
Wednesday Sept. 9 — $300,000 Tapit, 3-year-olds & up non-winners of a stakes in 2020, mile and 70 yards.
Thursday Sept. 10 — $750,000 Gun Runner Dueling Grounds Derby, 3-year-olds, 1 5/16 miles; $500,000 Exacta Systems Dueling Grounds Oaks, 3-year-old fillies, 1 5/16 miles.
Saturday Sept. 12 — $1 million Calumet Farm Kentucky Turf Cup (G3), 3-year-olds & up, 1 1/2 miles; $700,000 RUNHAPPY Turf Sprint (G3) “Win and You’re In Breeders’ Cup Turf Sprint Division,” 3-year-olds & up, 6 furlongs; $500,000 Kentucky Downs Ladies Turf (G3), fillies & mares 3 years old & up, mile; $500,000 Kentucky Downs Ladies Sprint (G3), fillies & mares 3 years old & up, 6 1/2 furlongs; $500,000 Kentucky Downs Juvenile Turf Sprint, 2-year-olds, 6 1/2 furlongs.
Sunday Sept. 13 — $500,000 Kentucky Downs Ladies Marathon, fillies & mares 3 years old & up, 1 5/16 miles; $400,000 Music City, 3-year-old fillies, 6 1/2 furlongs; $400,000 Untapable, 2-year-old fillies, 6 1/2 furlongs.
Wednesday Sept. 16 — $500,000 Franklin-Simpson (G3), 3-year-olds, 6 1/2 furlongs.
