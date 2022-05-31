COMMUNITY GOLF Cruce wins Bluegrass Golf Tour event in Campbellsville Daily News Jeff Nations Author twitter Author email May 31, 2022 1 hr ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Click here to sign up to receive each day's headlines via email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Ainslee Cruce of Bowling Green won the girls' 15-18 age-division competition Tuesday in a Bluegrass Golf Tour Junior Series event at Campbellsville Country Club.Cruce fired a 5-over par 77 to win her division by six strokes. Bowling Green's Maddie Green (103) tied for seventh.Glasgow's Tate Pace won the boys' 12-14 division by six strokes with a 6-over 78. Bowling Green's Elsie Espinola won the girls' 14-and-under division by two strokes with a 19-over 91.Glasgow's Branson Bartley tied for sixth in the boys' 15-18 division with a 91. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Bluegrass Golf Tour Junior Series Campbellsville Country Club Ainslee Cruce Tate Pace Elsie Espinola Division Sport Golf Bowling Green Event Competition Stroke Glasgow Maddie Green Jeff Nations Bowling Green Daily News Sports Editor Author twitter Author email Follow Jeff Nations Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Recommended for you