Ainslee Cruce of Bowling Green won the girls' 15-18 age-division competition Tuesday in a Bluegrass Golf Tour Junior Series event at Campbellsville Country Club.

Cruce fired a 5-over par 77 to win her division by six strokes. Bowling Green's Maddie Green (103) tied for seventh.

Glasgow's Tate Pace won the boys' 12-14 division by six strokes with a 6-over 78.

Bowling Green's Elsie Espinola won the girls' 14-and-under division by two strokes with a 19-over 91.

Glasgow's Branson Bartley tied for sixth in the boys' 15-18 division with a 91.