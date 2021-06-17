Jacob Curtis four hits, including a pair of home runs, for Franklin in the Duelers' 10-6 victory over visiting Dubois (Ind.) on Wednesday night.
Curtis homered in the third inning, singled in the fourth, homered in the sixth, and singled in the eighth.
Franklin collected 14 hits and Dubois County had nine.
The Duelers got things started in the second inning when Nate Mix doubled on a 0-1 count, scoring three runs.
The Bombers scored three runs in the third inning. The big inning came thanks to doubles by Mason Landers and Kevin Butler.
Jake Ferguson earned the win for the Duelers. He surrendered three runs on four hits over five innings, striking out five.
Brennan Murphy took the loss for the Bombers after allowing seven runs on eight hits and striking out three in thre innings.
Curtis, Joey Johnston, Mix and Danny Garcia all managed multiple hits for the Duelers (3-8).
Victor Alvarez Martinez, Butler, Landers and Mason White all collected multiple for Dubois County (9-2).