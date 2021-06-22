Bowling Green's Clayton Daniels won a three-way playoff to claim first-place honors in the boys' 16-18 division during Monday's Go Junior Golf Series event at Hillcrest Golf Course in Owensboro.
Daniels shot a 37 in the rain-shortened tournament, topping Roth's Shelton Smith and Owensboro's Braden Whistle in the playoff. Morgantown's Drew Daugherty (47) and Bowling Green's Ethan Hill (47) also competed in the event.
Bowling Green's Elsie Espinola won the girls' 11-12 (9-hole) division by eight strokes with a 47.
In the boys' 13-15 (9-hole) division, Bowling Green's Ryan Loiars was runner-up with a 39, one stroke behind Madisonville's Evan Nance.
Bowling Green's Jenna Reneau was fifth in the girls' 13-15 (9-hole) division with a 58, while Sydney Hill and Stella Forney each shot a 59
Bowling Green's Johnny Brown was fifth in the boys' 11-12 (9-hole) division with a 44.