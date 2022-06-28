Ben Davenport of Bowling Green shot a 4-over-par 75 to take first place in the boys' 15-18 age division Tuesday in a Bluegrass Golf Tour Junior Series event at Franklin Country Club.
Glasgow's Jase Cook tied Leitchfield's Jackson Mayes and Beaver Dam's Matthew Brown for second with a 78. Bowling Green's Tye Wilson was fifth with a 79.
Other area players included Bowling Green's Zach Buchanan (tied for sixth, 82), Clayton Daniels (eighth, 83) and Brady Patterson (tied for ninth, 84), Scottsville's Eli Stamper (tied for ninth, 84), Bowling Green's Dalton Hogan (tied for 12th, 87), Smiths Grove's Andrew Talley (14th, 88), Bowling Green's Miles Deaton (15th, 89), Glasgow's Branson Bartley (16th, 92) and Frankiln's Gavin Summers (17th, 101).
Ainslee Cruce of Bowling Green tallied a one-stroke victory in the girls' 15-18 division with a 10-over 81. Russellville's Abby-Grace Forbes (82) was second and Bowling Green's Hallie Jo Simpson (87) finished third.
Glasgow's Harrison Belcher carded an 8-over 79 to win the boys' 12-14 division by six strokes. Bowling Green's Johnny Brown was third with an 88 and Eli Wade was fourth with an 89. Franklin's Alan Johnson (fifth, 98), Scottsville's Peyton West (sixth, 99) and Franklin's Dai'Shaun Flippin (seventh, 104) also competed in the tournament.
Bowling Green's Stella Forney won the girls' 14-and-under division by six strokes with a 15-over 86. Franklin's Chloe Chaney and Bowling Green's Elsie Espinola tied for second with 92s.
In the girls' 12 and under (9-hole) division, Bowling Green's Amy Tomblinson won by four strokes with a 6-over 42. Glasgow's Chloe Witcher (47) was third.
Bowling Green's Ryan Loiars won the boys' 13-18 (9-hole) division by two strokes with a 9-over 45. Bowling Green's Ryan Sullivan (47) was second.
Franklin's Krish Kumar shot a 3-over 39 to win the boys' 10 and under (9-hole) division.