Striped bass

Joe McWilliams of Richmond holds a striped bass caught from White Oak Creek on Lake Cumberland in winter a couple of years ago. December is one of the best and most predictable months to catch striped bass from Lake Cumberland. The strong numbers of young striped bass in the population will power productive fishing over the next several years.

Few things in Kentucky’s outdoors compare to being on Lake Cumberland at dawn with a bait tank full of threadfin shad, the boat slowing as it comes off plane as you near the channel drop that you plan to drift those shad over to fool a large striped bass.

