The DIRTcar Summit Racing Equipment Modified Nationals championship weekend at Morgantown's Cedar Ridge Speedway, originally scheduled Friday and Saturday, has been postponed due to the high chance of rain projected in the area.
The annual Hope for Harlie event will now be contested Sept. 18-19. Cedar Ridge hosted a successful championship weekend for the Summit Modifieds for the first time in tour history last year, and both parties are looking forward to providing the full two-day event in its entirety again in 2020.
