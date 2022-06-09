Glasgow's Brianna Goode (third from left) and Franklin's Casey Freeman (fourth from left) claimed the gold medal in team bowling for Team Kentucky at the Special Olympics USA Games on Wednesday in Orlando, Fla.
Russellville's Lee Dockins prepares to compete on the uneven bars during the all-around gymastics competition Tuesday for Team Kentucky at the Special Olympics USA Games in Orlando, Fla.
SUBMITTED
Glasgow's Brianna Goode (third from left) and Franklin's Casey Freeman (fourth from left) claimed the gold medal in team bowling for Team Kentucky at the Special Olympics USA Games on Wednesday in Orlando, Fla.
Russellville's Lee Dockins claimed the gold medal in all-around gymnastics, and the duo of Glasgow's Brianna Goode and Franklin's Casey Freeman won gold in bowling doubles for Team Kentucky at the Special Olympics USA Games on Wednesday in Orlando, Fla.
Dockins claimed the Level 3 all-around title with a score of 74.0. Competition took place Tuesday, but results announced and medals presented Wednesday.
Dockins also won the all-around gold at the 2018 USA Games in Seattle.
Dockins earned the gold medal in the Level 3 uneven bars, scoring 19.0 to beat Colley Casey of Texas by 0.2.
In the Level 3 vault, Dockins claimed the silver medal with a score of 19.55, falling just short when New Jersey's Ashley Bondura scored a nearly perfect 19.9 for gold.
In bowling doubles, Goode and Freeman combined for a total score of 526. Goode bowled 79-85-61 for a 225 total. The 85 was one pin off her personal best score of 86.
Freeman tallied a 106-100-104 for a 301 series.
Goode now has two gold medals, while Freeman has a gold medal and a fourth-place finish.
In golf, Glasgow's Bryan and Kevin Cheely came back to the pack after super round Tuesday. shooting 58.