It’s shaping up as another strong season for dove hunters across the state.
While the Kentucky Department of Fish & Wildlife Resources has no way to track the live harvest numbers, wildlife biologist Wes Little – who oversees the department’s migratory bird program – said favorable weather conditions, anecdotal evidence and positive reports he’s gotten indicate the season has been productive for harvest.
“I’m certain there are people who have lousy hunts out there, but we do evaluate our fields,” Little said. “It seems to me that we’re getting more good reports than normal. We had a really good crop year, a lot of sunflowers made big, nice heads. We didn’t see as much weather fluctuations that can mess those crops up. It was dry when the season rolled around despite the hurricane rolling through. It was beautiful weather, which gets the hunters out in the field. So far, it seems to be a really good season.”
Dove season, which opened Sept. 1, is one of the longest in the state. In addition to the Sept. 1-Oct. 26 window to hunt, Kentucky allows dove hunting Nov. 25-Dec. 5 and again Dec. 18-Jan. 22 this year.
The daily harvest limit remains the traditional 15 doves per day.
“It’s one of the stronger populations that we have,” Little said. “It’s been in the same standard harvest package for years and years and years. So dove populations in Kentucky specifically look good, but it’s not a Kentucky-specific bird. It’s a migratory bird, a shared resource between all the states.”
Little said that while there are opportunities to hunt doves statewide, some areas do tend to be more productive than others.
“Doves are funny – it’s definitely pretty much across the state,” Little said. “Now when you get into the mountain lands where there’s not a lot of crop fields and just generally ag areas that are generally considered attractive to doves, you’re not going to see big numbers but for the rest of the state where you have interspersed agricultural areas, you can expect to have good dove numbers.”
The mountain region isn’t the only tougher spot for a successful spot – here in western Kentucky, the sheer abundance of favorable habitat can spread the birds out and make it tougher for hunters to zero in on large flocks in the field.
“We do generally see when dove season rolls around, western Kentucky can be hit-or-miss in a dove field,” Little said. “The reason is there’s just so much agriculture out there, the local dove field could be heavily influenced ... if the corn was planted a week earlier and that corn gets harvested, it draws the doves away from the sunflower field that we planted or somebody planted to shoot in. So the more ag area there is, the more sporadic the big numbers can be. But numbers-wise, it’s strong pretty much across the state.
“... You don’t see them unless you’re looking for them. It’s kind of a deal where if there’s a power line that goes across a good field, you might see them congregating on the power line. But if there’s not, they’re going to be hidden in the trees or actively in the field and they’re just a gray bird – you know, they’re not going to stand out. So scouting doves, unless there’s a bare power line or bare trees, it’s not easy. You have to kind of put some time in and pay attention.”
Little said dove season remains among the most popular in the state among hunters.
“I consider it the opening day of hunting season,” Little said. “Squirrel season comes in first in late August, but dove season is very much a traditionally first day of hunting season. Anybody with a spot or public land close by, they go get a little brick of shells and they go sit down. It doesn’t take a lot of camouflage or expertise. You go sit on a bucket and shoot at a bird if it comes by.
“I absolutely think it’s probably, if not the most popular, then one of the most popular opening days there is. Rifle-gun season for deer is a top contender and is always going to be the most talked about, but if you have a place to go on opening day of dove season and can get off work, you’re definitely going to be there as well.”
Little continues to try and increase those opportunities by helping to open up land for public use through a pair of public dove field programs that pay farmers or other landowners up to $10,000 depending on acreage to plant and manipulate a dove field for hunting season, then allow public access on that land.
The state also offers up to $10,000 – again, depending on acreage – as part of a voluntary public access program for farmers who planted dove-friendly crops such as silage or hemp during dove season who allow public dove hunting on those lands.
– For more information on the public dove field programs, contact Little at wes.little@ky.gov.