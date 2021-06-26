The Franklin Duelers pulled away late in a 10-6 victory over the host Fulton Raildroaders on Friday in Ohio Valley League baseball action.
The game was tied at five with Franklin (6-12) batting in the top of the sixth when Austin Ehren doubled on a 1-0 count, scoring two runs.
The Duelers fired up the offense in the second, when Benny Hymes hit a solo homer.
Franklin added two more runs in the top of the third on a Jacob Curtis home run and Carter Vrabel's RBI single to push the lead to 3-0.
After scoring once in the bottom of the third, Fulton (11-7) tallied four runs in the fourth. The Railroaders' big inning was driven by home runs by Alex Langford and Webster Walls and a sacrifice fly by Patrick Music.
In the top of the fifth, the Duelers tied things up at five after Alex Miller scored on a steal of home.
The Railroaders plated one more run in the to pull back within 7-6.
The Duelers scored three runs in the ninth. The big inning for Franklin Duelers came thanks to home runs by Davis Burick and Luis Perez.
Duelers relief pitcher Joseph Delgado earned the victory after tossing three innings, allowing three hits and one run while striking out three. Denton Lee threw two innings in relief out of the bullpen.
Raildroaders starting pitcher Jordyn Naranjo took the loss. Naranjo surrendered seven runs on 10 hits over 5 2/3 innings, striking out seven and walking one.
The Duelers tallied 13 hits on the day. Hymes, Vrabel, Perez and Ehren each collected multiple hits. Hymes led the Duelers with three hits in five at bats.
Fulton collected 11 hits. Music, Langford and Jarret Fowlkes each managed multiple hits for the Railroaders. Music went 3-for-4.
Franklin is back in action at home Saturday night against Full Count Rhythm. Game time is 7:05 p.m.