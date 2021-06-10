The host Madisonville Miners pounded out 15 hits in a 14-4 win in eight innings over the Franklin Duelers in Ohio Valley League baseball action on Thursday night.
Tyler Belcher was 3-for-4 with a home run and three RBIs to pace the Miners.
Danny Garcia was 2-for-3 with an RBI to pace Franklin. Jack Rando, Davis Burick and Lance Upright added two hits each, and Braxton Meguiar tallied a double and two RBIs for the Duelers.
Franklin (2-4) is back in action Friday at home against the Hoptown Hoppers. Game time is 7:05 p.m.