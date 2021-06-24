The Henderson Flash picked up a 15-5 win in seven innings against the host Franklin Duelers in Ohio Valley League baseball action on Wednesday night.
The Duelers (4-12) struggled to contain the high-powered offense of Henderson (10-6), giving up 15 runs.
Franklin grabbed a 2-1 lead in the bottom of the first inning on an RBI single from Joey Johnston and a sacrifice fly RBI from Jacob Curtis.
The Flash took the lead for good with two runs in the second inning. In the second Noah Nelson doubled on a 2-2 count, scoring one run and Andrew Dalton singled on a 1-1 count, scoring one run to put Henderson up 3-2.
Franklin put up three runs in the seventh. The rally sparked by an error on a ball put in play by Jared Kirkman and a two-run double by Alex Miller.
Henderson scored four runs in the sixth. Nelson, Santrel Farmer, and Trey Hutchison all drove in runs.
Flash starting pitcher Tyler Cruse earned the win after allowing two runs on three hits over five innings, striking out five.
Jake Ferguson took the loss for the Duelers.
Miller, Jack Rando, Braxton Meguiar, Carter Vrable and Johnston all had one hit to lead Franklin.
Henderson totaled 13 hits. Adam Depkewicz, Farmer, Nick Rucker and Nelson each collected multiple hits for the Flash.
Franklin is back in action Thursday at the Dubois County (Ind.) Bombers. Game time is 5:30 p.m. CT.
Duelers forfeit game for use of ineligible player
Franklin self-reported the use of an ineligible player, Anthony Perez, in a June 19 win against the Paducah Chiefs and on Wednesday the Ohio Valley League ruled the game a forfeit and awarded the win to Paducah.
An OVL news release stated the ruling is final and no further penalty shall be assessed on Franklin.